A nice day for rocks

Alexis Burton, left to right, 5, looks at a rock she just picked up off the ground at Tawawa Park Sunday, Jan. 28. She had been hunting for rocks with her parents Kelly and Dustin Burton, all of Sidney, and her grandma Jeannie Templeton, of Pantagord, Fla.. The family paints the rocks they do find for fun. Lots of people were out and about with blue skies and temeratures in the 40’s.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

