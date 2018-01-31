125 Years

January 31, 1893

There is a division of opinion always when it comes to deciding whether a town should own street railways, electric light plants, water works and other property, or if these should be owned by private corporations. The experience Sidney had with the first water works plant does not show that the town made a penny by owning it. With this much experience it can be said Sidney should not attempt to own a gas plant, a railway, electric light plant or similar public conveniences. There is evidently some money in them, but it take a corporation without a soul to get it out, and growing towns seem so whole souled that they manage bad.

100 Years

January 31, 1918

During the months of December and January, the temperature on 50 mornings out of the 62 was zero or below. Some of these mornings the thermometer registered 20 or more degrees below zero. The cold wave now on will extend into February, growing colder tomorrow morning. This is the coldest winter within the recollection of the oldest citizen.

———

Among guests at the weekly luncheon meeting of the Piqua Rotary club yesterday in the chamber of commerce, were W.C. Horr, manager of the Eclipse Folding Machine Co.; E.H. Farrell, manager of the Philip Smith Co.; and Andrew J. Hess, attorney, all of Sidney, who were present in the interest of a contemplated organization of a Rotary club in this city.

75 Years

January 31, 1943

Sidney has been assured of priorities for 100 privately constructed homes and 40 government-lease units, according to Mayor John Sexauer who said this morning he had received verbal confirmation of the order form Cleveland. Originally the government had proposed the construction of 100 temporary housing units, but when strong opposition developed, the number was reduces to 40.

———

Shelby County’s official organization of the “share-the-ride” program will get under way next Monday afternoon, according to Dorsey Nevergall, county chairman, who has called a meeting of officials, including plant chairmen, in the council room of the city building. State officials will be present at this meeting to outline the program.

———

Accurate shooting from the foul line enabled the Sidney High School Yellow Jackets to defeat Greenville last night by a score of 39 to 37 and even their league record at two wins and two losses.

50 Years

January 31, 1968

Today was the first for Dr. Edward A. Link in his new job as Sidney-Shelby county health commissioner.

The new 34-year-old commissioner will be at the health department offices in the courthouse in morning hours. He will continue his private practice of medicine the remainder of the day and, of course, in emergencies.

He is a native of Mercer county and a graduate of the Marquette University School of Medicine at Milwaukee.

———

FAIRBORN – Anna’s undefeated Rockets retained their place at the top of the list on the Miami Valley Sportswriters’ high school basketball poll for the week.

The Rockets, under the leadership of Bob Anderson, have chalked up 16 straight wins and currently hold a 15-point margin over St. Henry’s Redskins, while Dixie is in third place, just three points ahead of Arcanum.

25 Years

January 31, 1993

The unemployment rate for Shelby County remained steady in December, sticking at the 6.6 percent mark, which was the same figure recorded in November, according to statistics released by the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services.

———

WASHINGTON – America entered the 1990s with more than three times as many lawyers as firefighters, the government said Thursday.

The 1990 census found that white-collar workforce expanded by more than a third from 10 years earlier, while blue-collar jobs actually declines, the Census Bureau reported.

And overall, there were more people performing executive, professional or technical than those making or transporting goods.

That’s a mirror image of America 10 years earlier, when skilled blue collar workers were the larger group.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-21.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org