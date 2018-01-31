Injury accident

Van Buren Township firefighters remove an injured passenger around 4:45 p.m. from a car that was rear-ended by another car while it was preparing to turn left from state route 119 onto White Feather Road Wednesday, Jan. 31. The injured passenger was loaded into a waiting Anna Rescue ambulance. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Van Buren Township firefighters remove an injured passenger around 4:45 p.m. from a car that was rear-ended by another car while it was preparing to turn left from state route 119 onto White Feather Road Wednesday, Jan. 31. The injured passenger was loaded into a waiting Anna Rescue ambulance. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN020118CarCrash.jpg Van Buren Township firefighters remove an injured passenger around 4:45 p.m. from a car that was rear-ended by another car while it was preparing to turn left from state route 119 onto White Feather Road Wednesday, Jan. 31. The injured passenger was loaded into a waiting Anna Rescue ambulance. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News