125 Years Ago

February 1, 1893

A great illumination east of town last evening was caused by the burning of the barn of William McCloskey in Perry township. Practically everything in the barn was lost although the horses were saved. Neighbors responding to assist could do little since the well was so near the barn that the pump burned. However, snow was passed up to men on the roof of the home, and although it caught fire several times the building was saved by the snow poured on the roof.

The town does not look its very best, and if any expected delegation of visitors will hold off some gutters are robbed of their contents and ash piles ordered out of town, a great favor will be conferred.

— — —

100 Years Ago

February 1, 1918

At the regular meeting of the Food Commission last evening, it was reported that certain parties in Sidney have been going from store to store and procuring as much as 25 pounds of sugar. It was also noted that this is in direct violation of the law and a committee was appointed to make an investigation and report back at the next meeting. Offenders of this nature are subject to heavy fines.

In order to conserve fuel and light the men’s clothing stores in Sidney have agreed to close their places of business at 9 p.m. on Saturday until March 23.

— — —

75 Years Ago

February 1, 1943

The west half of Sidney, with Ohio avenue and Wapakoneta road forming the dividing line, will be dimmed out sometime between 7 and 9 o’clock tomorrow evening in the first test dim-out and general mobilization of the civilian defense corps ordered by Commander A.N. Hemmert.

Complete liquidation of German forces surrounded in the western part of Stalingrad was announced today by the Soviet high command, practically lifting the siege of the city.

50 Years Ago February 1, 1968.

Sgt. Herman Deiters, returned to duty today at the Shelby county Sheriff’s department after an absence of four weeks. The sergeant underwent surgery in January and for the past several weeks has been convalescing at home.

NEW YORK- Richard M. Nixon today confirmed the general expectation. He will try again for the presidency. The 55 year old former vice-president, who lost the 1960 presidential election to John F. Kennedy, says he will try for the Republican nomination this year.

— — —

25 Years Ago

Februry 1, 1993

PARIS- Wrestler and actor Andre Rene Roussimoff, known in the ring as Andre the Giant, died of an apparent heart attack while visiting France to attend his father’s funeral. He was 46. The 7-foot-four, 520 pound wrestler lived on a ranch in Ellebe, N.C. His body was to be cremated in France and his ashes brought to North Carolina.

Peggy and James Argabright recently stood beside a Lockington Volunteer Fire Department truck. She is the new mayor of Lockington and he is the new fire chief. This is the first time that a Lockington couple have served in these capacities.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

