Making the cut

Sidney Firefighter Lt. Jason Truesdale, of Sidney, far right, points out to rookie Sidney firefighter Lucas Woodward, center, of Fletcher, where and how to cut into the roof of a garage located behind a house on North Main Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 31. Watching the cutting is another Sidney rookie firefighter Jordan Stemen, of Elida. Truesdale spent several hours with the two rookies on the roof teaching them vertical roof ventilation. By cutting holes into the roof the create a chimney effect that releases built up smoke and hear from the structure. The practice is dangerous so safer methods for venting houses on fire are now used when possible. The garage is one of the structures that will eventually be torn down by the Shelby County Land Bank. The land bank is allowing the Sidney Fire Department to use some of the building for training. Sidney firefighter Lt. Dallas Davis, not pictured, also helped with the roof ventilation training.

