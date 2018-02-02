125 Years Ago

February 2, 1893

The horse hide peelers, owning to the severe weather, have not been fined as ordered. They were to have buried the six horses and reported to the mayor at 1:30 yesterday, when a fine was to be imposed. It is extremely hard digging and the weather has not been favorable to the work, which is said to be progressing by spells.

100 Years Ago Feb. 2, 1918.

Bobsleds are being utilized by the funeral directors for conveying the remains of the dead to their final resting place. The rare spectacle in this section of a bobsled funeral promises to be a common sight in the rural districts until the accumulation of snow has melted. There were two bobsled funerals this week.

An informal family party was given last evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Rolla Barber in honor of Robert King, who leaves this weekend for Kirksville, Mo., to resume his studies in the school of osteopathy there.

— — —

75 Years Ago

February 2, 1943

Four members of the board of trustees at Wilson Memorial hospital were re-elected at the annual meeting of the Shelby County Memorial Hospital Association last evening in the council chamber of the city building. They are Jerome Raterman, Harry Oldham, Oscar Barringer, and William Amos. The report by Miss. Catherine Bland, superintendent, showed that 1,636 patients were treated at the hospital during the past year, an increase of more than 250 over 1941, and practically doubling the demand in the past three years.

Sidney’s tin cans have gone to war to help “iron” out the axis according to defense Coordinator William Trimpe, said today that already half-a-railroad-car has been filled and that still more cans are to be collected.

— — —

50 Years Ago

February 2, 1968

Weather observer David Fette looked back today on frigid January and found it was 8.8 degrees colder than the same month of 1967 in Shelby county. Average temperature for the 31 days was 20.7 degrees, a rating which put it in a tie with January 1966, as third coldest in the last 10 years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Elvis Presley changed his name to rockabye baby today. The entertainer was the proud daddy of a 6-pound, 15 inch girl, Lisa Marie Presley.The singer’s wife of nine months is resting confortably and is proud to have a new daughter.

— — —

25 Years Ago

February 2, 1993

After more than a year of litigation, the Shelby County Jail/Sheriff’s Office is now free of legal wranglings as the three men who sued County Commissioners over the jail sales tax issue have agreed not to pursue the case to the Ohio Supreme Court. In exchange, commissioners have agreed not to sue the three men for court costs incurred during the litigation. The county will now pursue reimbursement from its insurance carriers. The three men filed suit in October 1991 against commissioners and State Tax Commissioner Roger Tracy seeking to halt the collection of the half-percent to fund the jail/sheriff’s office.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

