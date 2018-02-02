Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will meet Monday, Feb. 5, at 4:15 p.m., in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

The board will discuss the following items:

• Pool rates;

• 2018 capital projects;

• 2017 grants and donations summary;

• First annual River Summit;

• Tawawa Park 70th Anniversary celebration.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District’s Board of Education will meet Monday, Feb. 5, for a work session at 5:30 p.m. and regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in Room 122.

Items on the agenda include administrative reports, board member reports, employment, accepting donations, approving volunteer coaches and award service contracts.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Fire Chief Brad Jones will present the fire department’s three new firefighters to council, the department’s annual report and information on the M.A.R.C.S radio coverage.

There will be discussion about the adjustment of Port Jefferson’s sewer rates and potential authorization for blanket litigation for the law director to initiate litigation.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

In addition, council will also hold an executive session to prepare for possible investment or expenditure of public funds to be mad in connection with an economic development project and for pending or imminent court action.