Inquiring PhotographerWho do you want to win the Super Bowl?

A.J. Davidson, 10, of Sidney, son of Heather and John Davidson. “Eagles. Well, they’ve been doing good the whole year so I’m just rooting for them. I wish the Bengals got into the Super Bowl.”

Alex Mahoney, 12, of Sidney, son of Amy Mahoney and Michael Hines. “Patriots, because they’ve been mine and my brother’s favorite team for a long time, because my brother introduced them to me, and I started a collection of football cards. If they didn’t (make it to the Super Bowl), I’d pick Green Bay because Green Bay is my second favorite team.”

Isaiah Foster, 11, of Sidney, son of Jabari Hudgins and Tara Foster. “The Eagles, because the Patriots have won every single year that I’ve been alive since 2006. I’d like to have seen the Jacksonville Jaguars go and the Raiders.”

Brayden Lee, 11, of Sidney, son of Amanda Foster and Brandon Lee. “Eagles, because the Patriots win every time. I wish the Bangals got to the Super Bowl, because it’s my favorite team.”