Three vehicle crash

Firefighters work on a pickup truck that was struck almost head on by the mini bus right, when the driver of the mini bus fell asleep driving south bound on Main Street in Port Jefferson and swerved into the parked pickup truck. The pickup truck then struck the rear of a Volkswagen beetle. Four occupants of the mini bus were transported to the hospital. The driver of the volkswagen beetle was uninjured. No one was in the pickup truck when it was struck. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. Responding to the accident were Perry-Port-Salem Rescue, Maplewood Firefighters, Port Jefferson Firefighters, Sidney Firefighters and Anna Rescue Squad.

Firefighters work on a pickup truck that was struck almost head on by the mini bus right, when the driver of the mini bus fell asleep driving south bound on Main Street in Port Jefferson and swerved into the parked pickup truck. The pickup truck then struck the rear of a Volkswagen beetle. Four occupants of the mini bus were transported to the hospital. The driver of the volkswagen beetle was uninjured. No one was in the pickup truck when it was struck. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. Responding to the accident were Perry-Port-Salem Rescue, Maplewood Firefighters, Port Jefferson Firefighters, Sidney Firefighters and Anna Rescue Squad. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN020318Crash-1.jpg Firefighters work on a pickup truck that was struck almost head on by the mini bus right, when the driver of the mini bus fell asleep driving south bound on Main Street in Port Jefferson and swerved into the parked pickup truck. The pickup truck then struck the rear of a Volkswagen beetle. Four occupants of the mini bus were transported to the hospital. The driver of the volkswagen beetle was uninjured. No one was in the pickup truck when it was struck. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. Responding to the accident were Perry-Port-Salem Rescue, Maplewood Firefighters, Port Jefferson Firefighters, Sidney Firefighters and Anna Rescue Squad. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_DSC_6058-1.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_DSC_5962-1.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_DSC_6103-1.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_DSC_6093-1.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News