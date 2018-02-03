125 Years Ago

February 3, 1893

The earth, or at least that important part of it in this region, is something like a skating rink except where traffic has touched it heavily, and there it is much like broken glass. The effect is felt in the stores, for the pleasures of shopping are below par when one is fearful of taking part in an undignified tumble on the streets. The ice has stagnated news as well as business.

Dickas Brothers, of this city have been made agents of the Chicago Retting Agency, for the purpose of securing quarters for persons who plan to visit Chicago during the World’s Fair.

100 Years Ago February 3, 1918.

Eugene Millett, son of Charles Millett, who lives west of Newport, has been selected as one of the group of men at Camp Sherman to go to France, as an interpreter. Before entering the service, Millett was employed by the R. Givin & Sons company tannery.

The capital stock of the Wagner Manufacturing Co. has been increased from $250,000 to $500,000.

— — —

75 Years Ago

February 3, 1943

In spite of a mix—up in the sounding of the air raid warning signal, in which one whistle was sounded some minutes in advance of the rest, the first dim-out test of the western section of Sidney held last night was considered a success. Confusion arose when many who heard the early signal thought the official signal some minutes later was for an all-clear. A dim-out for the eastern section of the city has been scheduled for next Tuesday night.

E.M. Seving, district manager for the U.S. Employment Service is recovering from chest and back injuries sustained about midnight Tuesday, when his automobile crashed into a utility pole near New Knoxville. Despite his injuries he was able to be at his office today.

— — —

50 Years Ago

February 3, 1968

Marking the one-hundredth anniversary of the founding of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, members of the congregation are already making plans for the observance to be held in November. A stearing committee to formulate these plans were named as early as last April and this week met for the fifth time for a progress report on the celebration scheduled for No. 8-10.

Honors have come for Dick J. Adams, Perry township dairyman. Recently he was told by the Holstein-Friesian Association of America that one of his cows has become the 2409th registered Holstein to exceed more than a half a ton of butterfat production in a year.

25 Years Ago

February 3, 1993

An area couple won third place on an upcoming episode of the television show “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” with a videotape they and relatives submitted. Angel and Wilburn ”Pete” Arnold of Tipp City and Mary and Walter Wells of Huber Heights won $2000 with a videotape showing an insect flying into Mrs. Arnold’s mouth during a family picnic in 1987. They won the prize during the taping of the popular show last Friday. The ABC-TV show is scheduled to be aired February 14 at 8 p.m. on WDTN-TV (Channel 2) in Dayton. “It was a glorious experience.” Arnold is mailroom supervisor at Amos Press Inc. of Sidney.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

