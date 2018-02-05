125 Years Ago

February 5, 1893

A heavy ice gorge, a mile long, is formed in the river above the Valentine bridge, about five miles south of town. No danger of overflow is anticipated, owning to the low stage of water. However , the gorge does pose a threat to the bridge.

Health Officer Lefevre has received word today that another slaughter house is contaminating Mosquite creek. He plans to make an immediate investigation.

— — —

100 Years Ago

February 5, 1918

At the adjourned meeting of city council last night, the police department was instructed to delegate an officer to protect cars of coal consigned to the city water works and local coal dealers. Mr. Emmons stated that there is sufficient coal here to meet needs and there is no need to steal it. Officials will prosecute all those caught stealing coal, whether it is consigned to the city or not. Mr. Christian reported that state officials reported to him in Columbus that Sidney is the worse place in the state in this matter.

Letters received by the families of George Mills and Harry Custenborder advise the two men have arrived safely in France.

The severe cold weather continues to hold its grip upon the area, with the thermometer registering from 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

— — —

75 Years Ago

February 5, 1943

“Hell and nightmare-49 consecutive days of enemy contact.” Thus Lt. Paul Maurer, former Sidney dentist, now stationed in New Guinea, described the recent American-Jap encounters on that island that involved weeks of continuous combat under the personal command of General Douglas McArthur. This was the first time Lt. Maurer was able to reveal to his mother, Mrs. Clara Maurer, North Main avenue, that his outfit has had actual contact with the enemy.

The first shipment of silk, nylon and rayon hose donated by Shelby women has been made to the Defense Supply Corp.. The shipment included 300 pounds of hose left at the Uhlmans store and 75 pounds left at the G.C. Murphy Co.

— — —

50 Years Ago

February 5, 1968

The Shelby county fair board has decided to go ahead with its plan to construct steel bleachers as a replacement of the old wooden grandstand recently torn down. Decision was made at a meeting of the board’s executive committee Saturday afternoon at which it was agreed to award the bleachers contract to the Standard Steel Bleacher Co., Three Rivers Mich., on its bid of $17,230, according to Secretary Marvin Sollman. The new stand will be 120 feet in length, with 20 rows of seats. This will seat 1500 spectators.

Kent McGough of Lima, Republican committee chairman for the Fourth district, said today that Congressman William McCulloch has been endorsed for re-nomination as Fourth district representative . In making the announcement, McCulloch has been commended for his leadership in the House, and it has been noted that he has received the distinguished service award from the American Political Science Association.

25 Years Ago

February 5, 1993

CINCINNATI (AP) HANK Aaron, who endured discrimination on his way to Baseball’s home run record thinks team owners have wasted a chance to take a stand against racism. Aaron, a senior vice-president with the Atlanta Braves is disappointed that Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott got only a one year suspension and a $25,000 fine Wednesday for making racial slurs. “I think baseball treated this very lightly,”Aaron said in a telephone interview. “I know Marge is laughing all the way to wherever she is going.”She won this one. She will be allowed to join in the team’s major policy decisions and can apply for reinstatement in six months.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

