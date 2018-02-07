125 Years Ago

February 7, 1893

William Piper is putting the Lippy system of cash carriers in his dry goods store. The cashier’s desk will be in the northeast corner of the store instead of near the center room as heretofore.

With this week’s issue of the The Democrat it passes from the hands of an individual owner to that of a corporation known as the Sidney Printing and Publishing Co. The officers are: J.O. Amos, president; W.T. Amos, vice-president, and Miss Delia E. Amos, secretary-treasurer. The object of this change is for the purpose of placing part of the responsibility on the shoulders of younger persons. The Daily News and job department of the office also become a part of the corporation.

— — —

100 Years Ago

February 7, 1918

Two small boys coasting on the Washington street hill early today, had a narrow escape from being run over by a Western Ohio traction car. The motorman stopped his car in the nick of time, just as the sled the boys were on struck the front car wheel. The boys started back up the hill again, little dreaming of the narrow escape from death they had.

The British steamer “Tuscania”, with 2,179 United States soldiers aboard had been torpedoed and sunk in the war zone. The American embassy in London called that 1,912 soldiers had been landed at Irish ports.

— — —

75 Years Ago

February 7, 1943

Notification of presidential approval of an estimated $66,830 war public works hospital addition to Wilson Memorial hospital was received today by hospital officials from the Federal Works agency in Chicago. The project, construction of which is subject to the obtaining of effective priorities for materials, calls for the building and equipping of a 20 bed addition to the present institution.

The tin collection held in Sidney and Shelby county February 1 yielded approximately 17,000 pounds, it was announced today. The collection of tin cans on the first day of each month will continue throughout the war.

— — —

50 Years Ago

February 7, 1968

An expansion program of more than a million dollars, including a new office building in Sidney, was revealed Monday by the United Telephone Co. of Ohio. Largest single expenditure would be an estimated $500,000 for the new office building to be erected on North Main avenue. The new Sidney office building will be erected on land acquired by the utility firm last year and formerly occupied by Minton’s Market.

— — —

25 Years Ago

February 7, 1993

Monday has been designated as Boy Scout Government Day in the City of Sidney. Every Boy Scout registered with a troop in Sidney is eligible to participate. Scouts will be assuming the roles of various city officials for the day, including mayor, city manager, as well as police and fire chief. The Scouts were selected on the basis of essays they wrote explaining why they would like to hold a particular position.

Shelby County residents who have served in a war may now order a special license plate to illustrate their service to their country. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles sometime this month will begin sending out the specially ordered license plates to war veterans, said Lyn McBee public information officer for the bureau.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-4.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org