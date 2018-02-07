Republican ticket full for 84th, 85th House races

SIDNEY — Four Republicans have filed petitions for the 85th District of the Ohio House of Representatives. The four will face off in the May primary. The filing deadline was 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Filing their petitions in Champaign County — the county with the largest population in the 85th District — were incumbent Nino Vitale, Urbana, Justin G. Griffis, Sidney, Joseph S. Ratermann, Sidney, and Rochiel V. Foulk, of Urbana.

A lone Democrat, Garrett Baldwin, of Mechnicsburg, is unopposed in the primary and his name will appear on the November ticket. He is a Mechanicsbug High School senior.

The 85th District includes Champaign, Logan and Shelby counties.

In the 84th District, three Republicans have filed petitions for the seat. Travis Faber, Celina, Aaron Heilers, Anna, and Susan Manchester, of Waynesfield, all filed their petitions in Mercer County — the largest county in the district.

One Democrat filed a petition for the race. Joe Monbeck, of Wapakoneta, will be unopposed in the May Primary.

The 84th District includes all of Mercer County and parts of Shelby, Auglaize and Darke counties. Keith Faber, of Celina, is the current representative.

The Mercer County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. to certify the petitions.

Locally, there will be four unopposed races for elected officials in Shelby County.

Jeffrey Beigel, of Sidney, is unopposed for the probate/juvenile court judge seat. Incumbent Julie Ehemann, of Anna, is unopposed for county commissioner. County Auditor Amy Berning is unopposed as she seeks re-election to office. James Stevenson is also unopposed in the Common Pleas Court judge race. He is the incumbent. All four are Republicans.

Jackson Center Local Schools has placed an income tax renewal on the May ballot.

The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Friday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 a.m. to certify petitions and issues. The Champaign County Board of Elections will certify petitions on Feb. 12 at 9 a.m.

In Auglaize County, two candidates filed for the County Commissioner seat. Republicans Doug Spencer and Patrick McGowan, both of St. Marys, are seeking the seat. Spencer is the incumbent.

Auditor Janet Schuler is unopposed in her bid for re-election.

The Auglaize County Board of Elections will meet Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 9:30 a.m. to certify the petitions.

Those wishing to run as write-in candidates in the May primary have until Feb. 26 to file with the county Board of Elections.

For the Nov. 6 general election, Independent candidates must file with the board by May 7; non-partisan candidates and issues must be filed by Aug. 8; and write-in candidates must file by Aug.27.

Citizens must register by April 9 to be eligible to vote in the May 8 election. People can vote with absentee ballots starting April 10.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

