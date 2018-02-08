125 Years Ago

February 8, 1893

Carpenters are putting a new floor down in the room occupied by W.O. Amann’s jewelry store.

In the examination for promotion under the civil service rules, Milton Ailes took the highest grade in his class of 30.

Lacking a quorum for their meeting last night, the board of health was unable to transact any business officially.

100 Years Ago February 8, 1918.

As a means of raising some much needed money for Red Cross work in this city “Melting Pots” will be installed at the jewelry stores of W.O. Amann, E.E. Kah and J.B. Swain on Saturday. Into these melting pots will go the old jewelry, silver and gold articles that the people of Sidney feel that would like to give to the cause.

Les Weingartner, Albert Lonsbury and Myron McKee, are three Sidney boys now in service in France. They crossed the Atlantic on the British ship “Tuscania” which was torpedoed this week by a German submarine. They arrived in France Aug. 24.

— — —

75 Years Ago

February 8, 1943

Milton Bennett, county coordinator for the rationing program in Shelby county, submitted his resignation today to Inwood Smith, of Columbus, state organization officer. Bennett has requested a 30 day leave of absence to handle insurance details in connection with the Copeland fire, but was advised by Smith this was not possible. Bennett has been identified with the county rationing program since December 1941 and coordinator since May 1942. James Sharp, general rationing chairman, said steps would be taken immediately to fill the position.

With rationing of canned goods scheduled to begin March 1, the Office of Price Administration today issued a list of instructions to be followed by householders in the inventorying of foods on hand.

— — —

50 Years Ago

February 8, 1968

The lucky Barrel had a prize of $300 today as it lured signers to Kaufman’s store. At Steinle drug store Tuesday, the name of Mrs. Lucille Wiessinger, Jackson Center was selected, but she had not registered for the $200.

The Silver Beaver award, the highest in the Miami Valley district for Scouting, was presented to Horace Long, 56, of 1842 Roberts Drive, Sidney.

— — —

25 Years Ago

February 8, 1993

Longtime Amos Press employee and recent retiree Thomas Watkins probably will not do that much more traveling now than while he was reporting to work every day . It’s just that now, when he goes, he won’t have to rush back. That is the part of retirement Watkins is most looking forward to being able to come and go as he and his wife Polly please. Watkins, who officially retired on Feb. 1, has spent most of his life associated with Amos Press in some way.

The Sidney High School Student of the Month for February is Stephanie Lewis daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lewis. Lewis was selected by entries from the staff on the basis of participation, feeling for the school, and attitude toward other students and the staff. President of Future Homemakers of America Chapter, she is also a member of the Breakfast Club, Student Council, Young Life, and the annual staff. Lewis represents the senior class.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

