Xander Keller, center, 11, flanked by his parents Cristina, left, and Rob Jenkins, all of Sidney, waits to be elevated from the rank of Cub Scout to Boy Scout. Xander took part in the Arrow of Light crossover ceremony 2018 at St. Pauls Church Thursday, Feb. 8. Also becoming Boy Scouts in the ceremony were Josef Bernardi, Ben Brunswick, Logan Rose and Landon Sibert.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News