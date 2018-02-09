125 Years Ago

February 9, 1893

For 10 years, Bill, a well-known dun horse, has pulled a wagon through the streets of Sidney for the United States Express Co. He has become almost as familiar with the business as persons connected with it and his friends give him credit of having been able to read the express cards hung out at business houses. He averaged about 20 miles every day, and as a result his service of 10 years sent him a distance of 63,000 miles. He has been retired and his owner, H.K. Hipple, has sent him to his farm.

The government today decided to annex Hawaii. The crown lands will belong to us, and a pension of $50,000 will be granted the royal family.

100 Years Ago

February 9, 1918

A final meeting for the organization of the Shelby County Farm Bureau will be held Saturday at the court house in Sidney. With the assistance of E.F. Johnson. Of the Federal department, community centers have bee established at Jackson Center, Kettlersville, McCartyville, Houston, Fort Loramie and Maplewood. Remaining areas of the county were well organized previous to the campaign.

M.R. Line has disposed of his interest with the Sterling Grocery Co. and retired from the business.

75 Years Ago

February 9, 1943

F.A. McLean was elected president of the board of trustees of Wilson Memorial hospital for 1943 at the organization meeting of the board held Wednesday evening at the hospital. Named to serve with him were: William Milligan, vice president; Carl Berger, secretary, and Oscar Barringer, treasurer.

The harp has long been known as the queen of musical instruments and last night’s Cooperative Concert audience proclaimed Mildred Dilling queen of American harpists by rounds of applause that greeted each member of the program presented at Sidney High school.

50 Years Ago

February 9, 1968

ANNA: Roger Lentz, president of the newly organized Anna Young Farmers Association was a delegate to the annual Young Farmers and Young Homemakers conference in Columbus over the weekend. He was accompanied by Henry Horstman, association advisor, Mrs. Horstman, and Mr. and Mrs. Kenton Egbert. Egbert represented Provico Feeds which is a donor to the state group.

25 Years Ago

February 9, 1993

QUINCY- It involves rising for work before the sun does , trying to keep from nibbling snacks, and lots of rejections. But Dan Rose, son of Barbara and Max Rose, is an actor. He has just gotten his biggest break playing a continuing character on the new television series “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”. He is also one of the townspeople appearing in background shots in various outfits for another new television series, “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman”. A 1975 graduate of Riverside High School, Rose grew up in the Pemberton-Quincy area. He has been acting for 10 years in New York and the last three years in Los Angeles. After graduating from Wittenberg University with a bachelor’s degree in music, Rose headed for New York City where he studied voice, dance and acting.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org