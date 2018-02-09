It’s still fun!

Jason Bogert, left, 46, of Falls of Rough, Ky., sleds down a hill at the Moose golf course with his dad, Patrick Bogert, 69, of Minster, Friday, Feb. 9. Jason was home, visiting, when his dad thought it would be fun to go sledding again with his son on the same hill where they were photographed in 1977 by the Sidney Daily News. The photo ran on the front page, Feb. 7, 1977. Patrick Bogert is now retired from driving trucks, and his son works for the U.S. Marine Corps of Engineers. The steel runner sled in the 1977 photo had been long since destroyed, so they used a 60-year-old tobbogan that had belong to Patrick’s dad.

