Posted on by

Inquiring PhotographerWhat is your favorite winter Olympics sport?


Evie Olding, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Sara and Bryan Olding. “I like the luge. It’s just interesting, and it’s fun to watch. I think it would be cool going that fast.”


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kaylyn Armstrong, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Christina and Douglas Armstrong. “Snowboarding. I like it because of the slopes and like when they go up and down and do flips and twists. I’ve been skiing, but I’ve never been snowboarding. It’s on my bucket list.”


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Evan Fogt, 14, of Sidney, son of Shelley and Andy Fogt. “Curling. It’s just slow. It’s almost calming. It’s a slow sport, but it progresses into action.”


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tristan Neal, 15, of Sidney, son of Jennifer Neal. “Snowboarding. I like it because not everyone can do it. It’s really cool to go up in the air and see the tricks that they can do. I’ve snowboarded, and it’s not as easy as the professionals make it look.”


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Evie Olding, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Sara and Bryan Olding. “I like the luge. It’s just interesting, and it’s fun to watch. I think it would be cool going that fast.”

Kaylyn Armstrong, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Christina and Douglas Armstrong. “Snowboarding. I like it because of the slopes and like when they go up and down and do flips and twists. I’ve been skiing, but I’ve never been snowboarding. It’s on my bucket list.”

Evan Fogt, 14, of Sidney, son of Shelley and Andy Fogt. “Curling. It’s just slow. It’s almost calming. It’s a slow sport, but it progresses into action.”

Tristan Neal, 15, of Sidney, son of Jennifer Neal. “Snowboarding. I like it because not everyone can do it. It’s really cool to go up in the air and see the tricks that they can do. I’ve snowboarded, and it’s not as easy as the professionals make it look.”

Evie Olding, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Sara and Bryan Olding. “I like the luge. It’s just interesting, and it’s fun to watch. I think it would be cool going that fast.”
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN021018InqOlympic4.jpgEvie Olding, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Sara and Bryan Olding. “I like the luge. It’s just interesting, and it’s fun to watch. I think it would be cool going that fast.” Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kaylyn Armstrong, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Christina and Douglas Armstrong. “Snowboarding. I like it because of the slopes and like when they go up and down and do flips and twists. I’ve been skiing, but I’ve never been snowboarding. It’s on my bucket list.”
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN021018InqOlympic3.jpgKaylyn Armstrong, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Christina and Douglas Armstrong. “Snowboarding. I like it because of the slopes and like when they go up and down and do flips and twists. I’ve been skiing, but I’ve never been snowboarding. It’s on my bucket list.” Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Evan Fogt, 14, of Sidney, son of Shelley and Andy Fogt. “Curling. It’s just slow. It’s almost calming. It’s a slow sport, but it progresses into action.”
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN021018InqOlympic2.jpgEvan Fogt, 14, of Sidney, son of Shelley and Andy Fogt. “Curling. It’s just slow. It’s almost calming. It’s a slow sport, but it progresses into action.” Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tristan Neal, 15, of Sidney, son of Jennifer Neal. “Snowboarding. I like it because not everyone can do it. It’s really cool to go up in the air and see the tricks that they can do. I’ve snowboarded, and it’s not as easy as the professionals make it look.”
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN021018InqOlympic1.jpgTristan Neal, 15, of Sidney, son of Jennifer Neal. “Snowboarding. I like it because not everyone can do it. It’s really cool to go up in the air and see the tricks that they can do. I’ve snowboarded, and it’s not as easy as the professionals make it look.” Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:22 pm |    

It’s still fun!

It’s still fun!
1:04 pm |    

Family Life Center a valuable asset

Family Life Center a valuable asset
11:21 am |    

Saturday to Wednesday forecast

Saturday to Wednesday forecast