Fresh fried fish

Knights of Columbus member Ron Francis, left, pours out a fresh batch of fried fish as Robert Hilgefort waits to grab another piece at the Knights of Columbus fish fry, Friday, Feb. 9. Both men are from Sidney. Lent begins Wednesday. The Knights will continue weekly Friday fish fries at their hall until Easter.

