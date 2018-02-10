125 Years Ago

February 10, 1893

P.B. Doren, of Quincy, stated this morning that his town has undoubtedly secured the Ohio Southern railway for it has accepted a subsidy of $5,000 from the people of Quincy and given orders for work. The road runs South of St. Paris, misses Careysville one mile, crosses the Big Four at the Quincy Corporation line, runs through Jackson Center and from there goes direct to Lima. To Jackson Center the road will prove a boom.

The most surprised man in town last night was undoubtedly Hudson Gartley when a number of his friends called on him about midnight.

— — —

100 Years Ago

February 10, 1918

The Inter-County Electric Co. has been incorporated at Toledo by Mr. Kelsey. The company has been purchased the municipally-owned plants at Quincy and DeGraff. Current will be purchased from the Sidney Electric Co., at the corporation line in Sidney and sold to users in Pemberton, Quincy and DeGraff and to farmers along the route. The company is incorporated for $100,000 and the stockholders see virtually the same as those of the Sidney Electric Co.

Miss Eileen Simmons entertained the members of her club at her home on South Main avenue Saturday afternoon. Members of the club are: Misses Ester Ehrhandt, Carolyn Murphy , Florence King, Alice Smith, Francis Sergeant, Dorothy Duncan, Janice Richerson, Martha McCullough, Mary Klipstine, Margaret Faulkner, Francis Russell was a club guest.

— — —

75 Years Ago

February 10, 1943

Mayor John Sexauer will be general chairman for the annual maintenance appeal of the Salvation Army for Sidney and Shelby County, it was announced today. Planned to run from February 24 through Mar. 1, the financial campaign will seek to raise $3,200.

The Public Housing Administration in Cleveland reported two more bids on the war time public housing project for Sidney, with that of the Charles Shook Co., of Dayton, at $305,890, the lowest received so far.

— — —

50 Years Ago

February 10, 1968

Sidney building inspector John J. Hanagan listed 107 new houses and 52 new apartment units recorded in 1967, calculating the total cost of$1,916,270. New housing was most evident in the third ward, with 59 new houses and three apartment buildings totaling 16 units. Green Tree Hills is in that ward.

Shelly Randall was selected as “Girl of the Month” for January from Block “S”. She was chosen by the pep club from a group of five girls. Shelly is a sophomore who hold the office of Secretary-Treasurer in the club. . Selection is based on participation, pep, attendance and cooperation. She was presented with a silver charm upon the announcement.

— — —

25 Years Ago

February 10, 1993

Area thermometers did not show much red this morning, but Shelby County residents cheeks and noses sure did. While no official record was broken for cold, rural Shelby County residents unofficially reported record or near record lows for today. The National Weather service in Vandalia reported a low of -7 degrees at 7:35 a.m. so far today . The Sidney Wastewater Treatment Plant, official Shelby County recorder for the Weather service also reported -7 low for early this morning. The record for this date is -9 set in 1900.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

