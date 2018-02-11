Posted on by

Prom Dress Party

,

FISH volunteer Mary Miller, center, of Versailles, helps Harley Hines, 16, of Piqua, caregiver grandma, Kathy Hines, look at a prom dress for sale at a FISH Prom Dress Party sale located just a few doors down from the FISH store in the CVS Pharmacy complex. Looking over shoes to go with the dress is Hines’ grandma Kathy Hines, of Piqua. Dresses at the sale were $10. Hines also bought blue earrings, a necklace and a purse to go with her dress. The sale was held Sunday, Feb. 11.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

FISH volunteer Mary Miller, center, of Versailles, helps Harley Hines, 16, of Piqua, caregiver grandma, Kathy Hines, look at a prom dress for sale at a FISH Prom Dress Party sale located just a few doors down from the FISH store in the CVS Pharmacy complex. Looking over shoes to go with the dress is Hines’ grandma Kathy Hines, of Piqua. Dresses at the sale were $10. Hines also bought blue earrings, a necklace and a purse to go with her dress. The sale was held Sunday, Feb. 11.

FISH volunteer Mary Miller, center, of Versailles, helps Harley Hines, 16, of Piqua, caregiver grandma, Kathy Hines, look at a prom dress for sale at a FISH Prom Dress Party sale located just a few doors down from the FISH store in the CVS Pharmacy complex. Looking over shoes to go with the dress is Hines’ grandma Kathy Hines, of Piqua. Dresses at the sale were $10. Hines also bought blue earrings, a necklace and a purse to go with her dress. The sale was held Sunday, Feb. 11.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN021218PromDress.jpgFISH volunteer Mary Miller, center, of Versailles, helps Harley Hines, 16, of Piqua, caregiver grandma, Kathy Hines, look at a prom dress for sale at a FISH Prom Dress Party sale located just a few doors down from the FISH store in the CVS Pharmacy complex. Looking over shoes to go with the dress is Hines’ grandma Kathy Hines, of Piqua. Dresses at the sale were $10. Hines also bought blue earrings, a necklace and a purse to go with her dress. The sale was held Sunday, Feb. 11. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:35 pm |    

Prom Dress Party

Prom Dress Party
1:11 pm |    

DeWine pushing “Big Pharma” to pay for opioid problems

DeWine pushing “Big Pharma” to pay for opioid problems
11:36 am |    

Piehl elected to Ohio Fairs Hall of Fame

Piehl elected to Ohio Fairs Hall of Fame