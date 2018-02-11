Sportsmen Club’s annual hospice spaghetti dinner

Linda Gephart, left, of Newport, and Bobby Bender, of Fort Loramie, fill up a to-go container with during the Newport Sportsmen Club’s annual spaghetti dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice. Door prizes were handed out during the event held Sunday, Feb. 11

Lane Holthaus, 3, of Fort Loramie, son of Dean and Janelle Holthaus, eats at the Newport Sportsmen Club’s annual spaghetti dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice. The dinner was held Sunday, Feb. 11, with door prizes handed out.