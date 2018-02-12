125 Years Ago

February 12, 1893

It is a great compliment to Shelby county’s good pikes and to the people who appreciate them that so many people can be found in town today, many who have driven six to ten miles. Hitching space was at a premium and this indicates that everyone has become accustomed to even the worst of severe winters.

Yesterday, Dr. Kerns purchased the exclusive privilege for using the Stedman method of clasping teeth, called removable bridgework, or artificial teeth to be worn without plates.

— — —

100 Years Ago

February 12, 1918

The Monarch Machine Tool, Co. this week started work on another large addition to the plant on Oak street. The new addition will be of steel, glass and concrete, 65 feet by 200 feet. It will be erected just north of the present plant on vacant land between Monarch and the Pioneer Pole and Shaft. The new building will be completed within 30 days after the foundation is in.

Meeting in the court room Saturday afternoon, members of the Shelby County Farm Bureau Association elected L.E. Marrs as president, Harry Hagelberger was named vice president, and N.J. Moore, secretary and treasurer. The executive committee will include the officers and W.M. Cory, L.C. Wilson, W.R. Joslin, G.R. Brandt, G.C. Miller, and J.E. Meranda.

— — —

75 Years Ago

February 12, 1943

“To change or not to change?” That is the big question city council will be faced with tomorrow night at a special meeting to consider the time problem for Sidney. Gov. Bricker signed the “slow time” bill yesterday, and the county commissioners today voted unanimously to turn the clock back one hour Sunday in conformity with the state law. Council can decide by resolution if it wants the city to remain on fast time or revert back.

Residents of Sidney and Shelby County were reminded today by James Sharp, chairman of the local war price and rationing board to begin preparing for the rationing of canned food which will begin March 1.

— — —

50 Years Ago

February 12, 1968

Robert R. Oldham, R.R. 5, Sidney, has been chosen as an alternate delegate to the 1968 Republican National Convention, it was reported today in Columbus, by John S. Andrews, State GOP chairman. Oldham is Shelby county Republican chairman.

FORT LORAMIE- Anna has taken top honors throughout Shelby County in the roundball pastime. Starting with the championship of the varsity with an undefeated mark, and adding the reserve championship, the Rockets made off with the Shelby County Junior tourney by downing defending champion Fort Loramie, 30-29, on the latter’s court, Saturday afternoon.

— — —

25 Years Ago

February 12, 1993

It seems everywhere I go, I’m asked the same question: who’s going to be the new football coach, and I answer the same way: who knows? It’s still early in the process at Sidney High School to select the replacement for Steve Corbin, who decided to step down after three years and become more of a family man. According to Athletic Director Ed Miller, applications are still being accepted, and will continue to be taken through March 5. Right now we have 30 applications. Miller confirmed that three coaches already on staff at the school had applied for the position. It is expected that the new coach will be named by March 5.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

