Newspaper sponsors Valentine’s Day contest

SIDNEY — The calendar may still say it’s January, but thoughts are turning to Valentine’s Day. And four special words will help readers of the Sidney Daily News win prizes in a Valentine’s Day Hunt to make the day even more special.

The Sidney Daily News is holding the contest beginning Wednesday, Jan. 24. Weekly winners will be announced and prizes awarded thanks to local businesses who are helping sponsor the contest. All people entering the contest will be eligible for the grand prize — a queen size pillowtop mattress and box springs donated by Goffena Furniture.

“We want our readers to have an extra special Valentine’s Day,” said SDN General Manager Natalie Buzzard. “We encourage all of our readers to find the weekly secret word and try to win a prize.”

A secret word will be published in the Wednesday newspapers on Jan. 24 and 31 and Feb. 7 and 14. An entry form along with the special word will be published in the newspapers. The reader must then find the special word which will appear at the end of an article in the Wednesday newspaper. At the end of the story, the following sentence will appear: “The secret word for today is …” with that week’s word.

The weekly winners are:

Week 1, Jan. 24: Andrea Steenrod, Comfort Inn, Valentine’s Day weekend package of a one-night stay in a two-room suite, dinner at Mulligan’s and movie for two, box of chocolates, Teddy bear and roses; Madonna Wical, Sidney Tire, car care package; Patty Kelly, Shelby County Fair, two season passes.

Week 2, Jan. 31: Pearl J. Gepfrey, Best One, Car care package; Tammy Stangel, Allison’s Custom Jewelry, necklace; and Julie Kettler, Miami Valley Centre Mall, $25gift certificate.

Week 3, Feb. 7: Linda Limbert, Interiors by Alice, gift certificate; Iva Burdiss, Helman Brothers, gift certificate for car detailing; Maxine Cochran, Ron & Nita’s, $25 gift certificate; and Mary Prenger, Ivy Garland, jewelry.

Weekly prizes include:

Week 4, Feb. 14: Clancy’s, gift certificate for 5, homecooked meals (value of $35); Massage by Lois, one hour massage; Small Town Boutique, gift certificate; and Morrie’s Landing, gift certificate.

Entry forms, along with the page number the secret word appears on must be turned in at the newspaper, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, by 5 p.m. Friday for that week’s contest. No copies of the entry form will be accepted. Only one entry per person per week will be permitted.

“The weekly prize winners will be announced in the following Wednesday’s ad along with the new secret word for the week,” said Buzzard. “We will be notifying the winners so they can collect their prize.”

The entries of all the weekly winners will be eligible for the grand prize. If a person enters the contest each week, they will have four entries in the contest for the grand prize.

Employees and immediate family members of Aim Media Midwest and the Sidney Daily News are not eligible for the contest.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_webcupid-clip-art-N1802P17017C-1.jpg