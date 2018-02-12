Chicago man held in Shelby Co. jail after I-75 pursuit

SIDNEY — An unidentified man is in the Shelby County jail following an Ohio State Patrol (OSP) pursuit on Interstate 75 south on Saturday at 4:50 p.m.

The Chicago man, currently incarcerated under the name John Doe, is charged with “a whole slew of citations,” said OSP Lt. Scott Carrico of the Wapakoneta post, including, OVI, possession of drugs (marijuana) in bulk, trafficking, two weapons charges, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding and falsification.

Law enforcement officers were unable to obtain identifying information from the driver. They are still waiting for fingerprint analysis information to come back, Carrico said.

Carrico said the pursuit began after the driver of a vehicle with no plates failed to stop when troopers attempted to pull over his vehicle in Auglaize County. The chase came to an end, Carrico said, at the county line, just a couple of miles south of Fair Road in Miami County at mile-marker 88 when the fleeing vehicle drove over road-spikes placed on I-75. The Anna Police Department also assisted with the apprehension of the suspect, he said.

Carrico said that one of the confiscated fire arms was stolen out of Gary, Indiana.

Traffic was moderate during the pursuit, he said.

No one was injured and the driver, who is in his mid-thirties, was taken into custody without incident.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.