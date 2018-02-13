Posted on by

McGovern comes to Sidney

Academy Award winning singer Maureen McGovern, of Columbus, talks with Bonnie Josefovsky, of Piqua, during a CD signing after McGovern performed at Sidney High School to a packed house courtesy of Gateway Arts Council. Josefovsky wanted to thank McGovern for coming to Elmwood Assisted Living earlier in the year and performing for her mom, Melba Bender, who lives there. McGovern performed Sunday, Feb. 11.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

