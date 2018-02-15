125 Years Ago

February 15, 1893.

Council at its meeting last night approved the action of the special committee on the sale of the old waterworks building to S.W. Maxwell for $200. The committee is to continue with the disposal of the remainder of the property. The resignation of S.M. Bush as a member of the police force was accepted and William O’Leary was appointed to fill the place-which had been done temporarily.

William Conley, 12 year old son of Patrick Conley, who lives on Oak avenue, narrowly escaped drowning yesterday when he broke through the rotten ice on the canal just south of the stone bridge. His cries were heard by Martin Lacy who managed to rescue him.

— — —

100 years Ago

February 15, 1918

A southbound limited traction car struck a Saxon driven by Mr. Smith at the corner of Main avenue and Poplar street this morning. The auto was dragged a distance of several feet but not overturned. Mr. Smith the only occupant of the auto, was not injured. It was heavily damaged.

Miss Agnes Bayley has taken a position at Wright’s confectionary on the south side of the square. Miss. Bayley was formerly with Meyer-Holz Music store. William Hetzel has also taken a position at Wright’s succeeding Walter Shaffer, who has entered the employee of the Sidney Power Press Co.

— — —

75 years Ago

February 15, 1943

Seventy-one of the men who passed their physical examinations yesterday at Fort Hayes in Columbus were inducted into the Army, with the remainder of the 81 who passed taken by the Navy. A total of 100 men reported for physicals yesterday, mostly 18 and 19 year olds.

Sentiment for keeping Sidney on war time, at least until late fall, was reported divided as it was indicated Gov. Bricker would sign the ”slow time” bill on Monday making the law effective on Sunday February 21. Little direct expression has been heard say City officials. City council has authority to pass a resolution to have the city continue on eastern war time.

— — —

50 Years Ago

February 15, 1968

William M. Ambos, formerly of Sidney, has been named assistant to the regional engineer, central district, of the Union-Camp Corp., located at Monroe, Michigan. A graduate of Sidney High School and the University of Cincinnati he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Ambos.

Anna Rockets turned in a perfect season of 19-0 for the current cage campaign, and with the Class A District tourney just around the corner, Coach Bob Anderson hopes his cagers have a way to go. When ask about the 19-0 record., he said it was great, and though he was sure before the season that Anna would have a tough team he never expected anything like this.

— — —

25 Years Ago

February 15, 1993

The king of rock ‘n’ roll performed before the Valentine king and queen at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Minster on Sunday. Elvis Presley impersonator Thomas Laurent of Huber Heights sang in front of Heritage residents. Watching him perform was Henry Bills and Alvira Reithman who were voted king and queen by other Heritage residents.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-10.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org