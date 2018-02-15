Fairlawn developing teams for state assembly

SIDNEY – A group of students at Fairlawn Local School will be taking their educational view of the world to a new level when their Junior Model United Nations Club takes to a mock worldwide stage next month. The goal is to give students a closer look at the world in various ways, organizers say.

Sonya Phillips, Gifted Enrichment instructor at Fairlawn, has joined with Jen Barga to put together the teams. Two teams made up of fifth and sixth-grade students from the school’s Talented and Gifted (TAG) program will compete with other squads from around the state in assembling the UN lookalike.

The event is planned for March 11-13 in Columbus at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Phillips hopes the students will gain a better view and understanding of what others around the world are facing. Topics include governmental issues, finance, and leading nations.

“These students hold weekly meetings to combine their research about their assigned countries and gather important information in solving issues the actual citizens of those countries are facing currently, Phillips said.

The fifth-grade team has selected Guinea Bissau. The team includes Loralei Chambers, Riley Cota, Martha Chrisman, Haley Cox and Owen Harshbarger. The sixth-grade grade squad choose the Central African Republic. The team consists of Liliana Phillips, Olivia Barga, Ellie Henman, Anthony Schmiesing, Julia Huelskamp and Avery North.

The competition is comprised of a series of delegate meetings where student representatives discuss world issues and resolutions for them, according to Phillips.

“They have the opportunity to simulate an actual Model United Nations meeting with middle school students from around the state of Ohio. This is a program that helps to bridge the education gap and create global citizens. We are so fortunate to have this enrichment opportunity for our TAG students here at Fairlawn,” Phillips said.

Students are researching important topics relevant to their assigned country’s current positions on their education system, government control, poverty, and civil rights.

Also, Phillips said the club is teaching students how to learn about cultures, governments, and peoples of nations; use research and presentation skills; develop critical thinking, problem solving, and evaluative skills; open debate; leadership skills in a real life global simulation; understand the need for peace and conflict resolution.

Phillips said the cost to run the program is substantial and are nearing their goal to cover the cost. The Fairlawn Academic Boosters and parent advocate Chris North were noted in their work to support the effort.

She concluded, “I am so extremely proud of our students and their desire to learn about world cultures. It has been inspiring to watch these young minds collaborate and attempt to find solutions for some important issues facing many cultures in our society today. Being aware of the issues, knowing how to prevent them, and taking steps toward creating a more unified world are concepts these students are beginning to internalize.”

Five members of the Fairlawn sixth-grade Junior Model United Nations Club team look over research material for their chosen country of Central African Republic recently. They will compete in a statewide assembly in Columbus in March. Pictured (l-r) are Anthony Schmiesing, Olivia Barga, Liliana Phillips, Julia Huelskamp and Ellie Henman. Not pictured is Avery North. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_Fairlawn-UN-Model-program-picture-copy.jpg Five members of the Fairlawn sixth-grade Junior Model United Nations Club team look over research material for their chosen country of Central African Republic recently. They will compete in a statewide assembly in Columbus in March. Pictured (l-r) are Anthony Schmiesing, Olivia Barga, Liliana Phillips, Julia Huelskamp and Ellie Henman. Not pictured is Avery North. Courtesy photo

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News

