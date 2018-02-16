125 Years Ago

February 16, 1893

The exercises of the Century Club yesterday were held at the residence of Prof. M.A. Yarnell. In honor of the day, the gentlemen became guests. They listened to the program, the quotations taken from valentines, and enjoyed with the ladies the elegant luncheon provided.

Marshall McClure had an unpleasant experience last night. While searching Lacyberg for Henry Clark, thought to have tapped the till at Bushman’s saloon for $15, the Marshall fell through the ice. He could not get out. As the majority of the Lacyberger’s have no good feeling for an officer, they did not rush to his aid. They did, however, notify Policeman Guy who was nearby and rescued the Marshall.

— — —

100 Years Ago

February 16, 1918

A Ford auto, driven by J.W. Simmons collided with a horse and buggy, driven by Joseph Stockstill, at the corner of Main avenue and South street last evening. The buggy was damaged , but Stockstill escaped injury. The horse ran away but was finally caught on North Main avenue. Simmons was attempting to dodge some brush that had blown into the street when the accident happened.

Considerable damage was reported in this area as a result of the heavy wind and rain storm last night. The barn of Lee Steenrod in Washington township was blown down during the storm which reached its peak shortly after midnight. The roof of the hog house on the farm of William Kingseed, southwest of Sidney, was blown off and over the hill toward the river.

— — —

75 Years Ago

February 16, 1943

The entire city and Clinton township will be dimmed out tomorrow night in the third test of dim-out procedures as plans for a complete city and county blackout rapidly near completion. Will be the first time the rural area has been involved. Sheriff’s deputies under Sheriff Truman Pitts and highway patrol deputies under Charles Benjamin will cooperate in the township test, by patrolling various roads and sounding automobile horns.

Robert Roth Sr., of this city, was one of four Boy Scout leaders presented with a Silver Beaver award during the annual convocation of the Miami Valley Council held Saturday afternoon at the Miami hotel in Dayton.

— — —

50 Years Ago

February 16, 1968

Initial steps for the disposal of the Sidney Armory were taken in the Ohio Legislature Wednesday. The Senate passed and sent the house four bills which would enable the director of public works to auction off seven armories.

The news was good today from Clerk of Courts Thaleon Blake on special fishing licenses his office will handle under a new state law. The licenses have arrived. The regulations provide for sale of a one year fishing licenses at half price to persons between 65 and 69. The cost, including fee, will be $2.35. A even bigger fishing license bargain is available for applicants passed seventy. Available to them is a permanent license for a one time price of $1.35, inclusive of a 35-cent fee.

— — —

25 Years Ago

February 16, 1993

Caven Risk, Sidney real estate agent, has been selected as one of the 50 contestants in the Third International Submarine Races to be held June 16-27 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Risk is one of the few independents that was accepted from more than 100 entries. Each entrant was required to submit a 500-word abstract on how they would design and develop a two-person wet sub with one person providing the propulsion and the other navigation and steering. The submarine is expected to be 28-inches in diameter and 12-1/2- feet long and cost $15,000 to $20,000 to build, Risk said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

