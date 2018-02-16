On the agendas

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at Jackson Center Local School, 204 Linden St.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Board of Education will meet Monday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at Hardin-Houston Local School, 5300 Houston Road.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

The board will consider personnel matters, whether to leave the Greater Western Ohio Conference athletic league, the addition of environmental science to the high school curriculum, and approve a trip for the competition cheer team, before moving into executive session.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Minster Village Council

MINSTER — The Minster Village Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the council chambers, 5 W. Fourth St.

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 6:45 p.m. in the Marianne Helmlinger Board Room, 1100 Wayne Street, Suite 4000, Troy.

Russia Board of Education

RUSSIA — The Russia Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. in the school library, 100 School St.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet in regular session, Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Health Department conference room, 202 W. Poplar St.

The board will consider personnel matters, the prescripton drug take-back program and a harm-reduction program before moving into executive session.