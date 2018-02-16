Houston student wins PBS award

HOUSTON — Jacob Slater, son of Robin and David Slater, of Sidney, and a junior at Houston High School, is one of 100 students who have been selected nationwide as PBS Emperor Science Award-winners.

The competition required sophomore and junior high school students to submit essays detailing the need to find a cure for cancer. Almost 600 applicants from 28 states wrote about their interest in scientific research and how science can be fundamental in curing cancer. The program is designed to empower high school students to become the next generation of scientists as they explore careers in cancer research and care through a unique mentoring opportunity.

Slater’s interest is in researching DNA splicing through an emerging technology, CRISPR/Cas 9, which has the ability to precisely cut and repair DNA.

“I read the book, “The Emperor of All Maladies.” Then I did research on my own on new prospective treatments. That’s what I wrote about,” Slater said. He looked at websites of the American Cancer Society and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, among others.

“The reason I chose that I want to research with the CRISPR system is it’s a simple technology. I thought it would be the most manageable for me. The CRISPR technology makes gene editing a lot easier than in the past,” he said.

The contestants were limited to 750 words in writing their essays. Slater wrote his in one night.

He will receive a Google Chromebook computer to enhance his studies and a $1,500 stipend for expenses.

In March, he will get a tool kit from the program and be paired with a university researcher. He won’t know until then who his mentor will be. Mentor and student will correspond by email, and Slater will devote a certain number of hours to research each week through November.

“I hope to visit a lab and do hands-on research,” he said. “A lot of what I know about DNA splicing is from reading books and academic papers and my sister, Rachel, who is a biology major at Wright State. I’m hoping I’ll be able to do some real lab work.” The program does not guarantee that every student will get into a lab. When it comes to cancer research, some work is limited by law to experienced scientists. Slater is looking forward to the program experience, no matter what it turns out to be.

“I didn’t expect to win. It’s pretty cool. I guess I was just kind of shocked when I heard about it,” he said.

His teachers and Hardin-Houston Local Schools leaders are excited, but not especially surprised.

“What a privilege and a pleasure it is to have a student of the caliber of Jacob compete and qualify as one of 100 students across the nation to attempt to change society in terms of health,” said Superintendent Larry Claypool. “We’re so thrilled and pleased that Jacob belongs to us and that he’s representing Hardin-Houston in such fine fashion.”

Dr. Cara Kellersmith, Slater’s science teacher, said the teen had taken the initiative to do more than classwork. He had gone to her looking for research opportunities. Because Kellersmith also teaches at Edison State Community College, she knew there were possiblities for older students and thought there might be some for high schoolers, too. She encouraged Slater to explore the Internet. He went back to her with several options and decided to apply for the PBS program.

“Jacob is an exceptional student whose enthusiasm for science, attention to detail, curiosity and passion for research are invigorating,” said Kellersmith. “I am excited to see what he will accomplish this summer and in years to come. I know he will make phenomenal strides in science research.”

Slater’s plan is to become a research physician, but he doesn’t limit his interests to science. He is a member of the varsity cross country, track and Academia teams, the Spanish, yearbook and Environmental clubs and the National Honor Society.

The Emperor Science Award Program is supported, not only by PBS, but also by Genentech, a biotechnology company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, a biopharmaceutical company, and Novartis, a Swiss company focused on healthcare solutions.

Will research DNA splicing as cancer cure

