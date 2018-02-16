Inquiring PhotographerWhat do you do to get better when you get the flu?

Donovran Jones, 11, of Sidney, son of Katie Laine.
“I lie on the couch, watch TV and sleep. I eat chicken soup.”
Cylus Pultz, 8, of Sidney, son of John Pultz and Kendra Pultz.
“I take my medicine and I sit down and watch TV, and when I get thirsty, I get more medicine, and when I get very thirsty, I get more water and that’s all.”
Matt Norviel, of Sidney.
“I take two zinc every day. I haven’t been sick in two years.”
Draven Ferguson, of Sidney, son of Kelly and Andrew Ferguson.
“Mostly, I just lie in bed. I just watch TV. Sometimes I play video games.”
Donovran Jones, 11, of Sidney, son of Katie Laine. “I lie on the couch, watch TV and sleep. I eat chicken soup.”
Cylus Pultz, 8, of Sidney, son of John Pultz and Kendra Pultz. “I take my medicine and I sit down and watch TV, and when I get thirsty, I get more medicine, and when I get very thirsty, I get more water and that’s all.”
Matt Norviel, of Sidney. “I take two zinc every day. I haven’t been sick in two years.”
Draven Ferguson, of Sidney, son of Kelly and Andrew Ferguson. “Mostly, I just lie in bed. I just watch TV. Sometimes I play video games.”