Election boards certify candidates

SIDNEY — Local boards of elections have met this week to certify petitions for the May 8 primary election.

Shelby County’s board met Friday morning to review petitions and to swear in a new director of the board. Pam Kerrigan replaces Dawn Billing, who retired Friday.

The board certified petitions of four incumbent Republican officials who are running unopposed for their respective seats: Jeffrey J. Beigel, of Sidney, was appointed and is now running for a full term as probate and juvenile judge. Amy L. Berning, of Fort Loramie, seeks another term as county auditor. Julie L. Ehemann, of Anna, seeks re-election as a county commissioner, and James F. Stephenson, of Sidney, will be on the ballot for common pleas judge.

The board also certified petitions from 13 incumbent members of the Shelby County Democrat Central Committee, who are up for re-election, including Maureen O’Keefe, Thomas W. Kerrigan II, Dawn Billing, J. Kathryn Lukey, Patrick Barham, Judith O’Leary, Merrill Asher, W. June Laughlin, Ramon Zarazua and Joseph Benanzer, all of Sidney, Michael C. Meyer, of Fort Loramie, James Thompson, of Botkins and Paul Magoto, or Russia.

In Champaign County, the board of elections met Monday to certify the petitions.

Five candidates filed for the 85th District seat now held by state Rep. Nino Vitale of Urbana. Vitale faces three candidates in the May Republican primary: Justin G. Griffis, of Sidney, Joseph S. Ratermann, of Sidney, and Rochiel V. Foulk of Urbana. The winner of the Republican race will face Democrat Garrett Baldwin, of Mechanicsburg, in the Nov. 6 general election.

Four Democrats and two Republicans filed in Lorain County for the U.S. 4th District seat now held by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, an Urbana Republican. The Lorain County Board of Elections on Thursday certified five of the six candidates.

Norbert G. Dennerll Jr., an Elyria Democrat, was disqualified by the board during certification proceedings Thursday.

Jordan will face Joseph Miller, of Marion, in the May 8 Republican primary. Democrats vying for their party’s nod May 8 are Janet Garrett, of Oberlin, Leah Sellers, of Marysville, and Cody James Slatzer-Rose, of New Albany.

In Mercer County, the board of elections met Tuesday to certify the petitions for the 84th District seat. The petitions of Republican candidates Travis Faber, of Celina, Aaron Heilers, of Anna, and Susan Manchester, of Waynesfield, and Democrat candidate Joe Monbeck, of Wapakoneta, were all approved. The Republican winner of the May primary will face Monbeck in November.

During its meeting Wednesday, the Auglaize County Board of Elections approved the peititons of Republicans Doug Spencer and Patrick McGowan, who are seeking a county commissioner seat. The winner will be unopposed in November unless someone files to be a write-in or Independent candidate.

Those wishing to run as write-in candidates in the May primary have until Feb. 26 to file with the county boards of elections.

For the Nov. 6 general election, Independent candidates must file with the boards by May 7; nonpartisan candidates and issues must be filed by Aug. 8; and write-in candidates must file by Aug. 27.

Citizens must register by April 9 to be eligible to vote in the May 8 election. People can vote absentee ballots starting April 10.

Tom Kerrigan, of Sidney, left, watches as his wife, Pam, is sworn in as the director of the Shelby County Board of Elections, Friday, Feb. 16. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_Kerrigan-swearing-in.jpg Tom Kerrigan, of Sidney, left, watches as his wife, Pam, is sworn in as the director of the Shelby County Board of Elections, Friday, Feb. 16. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Kerrigan sworn in as election board director

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

