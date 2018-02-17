125 Years Ago

February 17, 1893

For a good many years it has been said the timber supply was falling short in this region, and it was a question of but a short time when none could be had. If one will take a look at any of the three log yards in Sidney he will find there is no failure in the supply. There are probably 3.000 logs on hand, of hickory, oak and elm, and as long as the roads hold a heavy load more will arrive constantly.

The stave and heading works at Botkins has made great improvements by adding four new machines-two for circle heading and two for dress heading and making them ready for a barrel. They have also erected a new dry house and are working 19 men under the management of H.S. Ailes.

— — —

100 Years Ago

February 17, 1918

An enthusiastic meeting of the Shelby County Farm Bureau Association was held in the court house this afternoon with a large attendance. The meeting was held in the court room with Vernon Ward, the president, in charge. The association now has a membership of 500 persons representing every township in the county. It was announced that the county commissioners have made the necessary appropriation for a county agent who will be selected in the next few weeks.

Basil Mills and William Toy left this morning for Vancouver, British Columbia to be with the Spruce division of the Aviation department. William Snavely left last night for Jefferson Barracks, near St. Louis, from where he will be sent on to Minneapolis for aeronautical training.

— — —

75 Years Ago

February 17, 1943

Prophesying that the present world conflict would be a long one, State Commander Martin Coffey, of the American Legion outlined to 250 members and guests of the Sidney Foreman’s club last night, a three fold job for every American citizen: to win the war, win the peace, and then to return the American government back to the kind of government our forefathers knew.

The Federal Housing Authority in Cleveland announced today that bids had been received from four companies to build 100-unit temporary housing project in Sidney. None of the bidders were local firms. The bids varied from $315,000 on the low side to $357,000 for the high.

— — —

50 Years Ago

February 17, 1968

ANNA-Approximately 50 residents of the Anna area were guests of the Findlay Civic Music Association Thursday night to watch the Norman Luboff Choir perform. The attraction for Annans was the pianist for the Luboff choir, Tom Schilling, a native of the Shelby county village. Schilling, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Schilling, has been touring with the choir for the last two years.

— — —

25 Years Ago

February 17, 1993

FORT LORAMIE- Years ago did a massive storm leave a path of destruction from Texas to Maine sweeping through Shelby county along the way? That is the story that has been handed down in the family of Ambrose H. Broering of Minster, and he has found evidence of the unusual incident. The 78 year old Broering said he was told by family members that a storm ,apparently a Tornado, passed through land the family owned. Broering, in his research, has not been able to pinpoint the year the tornado occurred, but he knows his great-grandfather passed the story along to the next generation of the family, saying it happened before he acquired the land in 1837. “In my childhood days my father reminisced about the subject and he showed me in the wooded area where the windfall left a devastation path.” Now there are second and third growth of trees.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

