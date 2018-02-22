Sidney Code Enforcement Officer on paid leave during investigation

SIDNEY — Sidney Code Enforcement Officer Kirby King has been placed on paid administrative leave while the city of Sidney investigates a formal complaint filed with the city.

Mark Cundiff, city manager, said the investigation of the alleged incident that happened last week is still in the early stages.

He declined to comment about the nature of the alleged incident in an attempt to “protect everybody’s rights” involved.

The internal report of the investigation has been completed, Cundiff said. The next step is a pre-disciplinary hearing, which will likely be held next week. At the hearing, Cundiff will personally be able to hear King’s side of the story. A decision will be reached about if disciplinary action is necessary and what that will entail within a couple of days of the hearing, he said.

“It is still early in the process. We are taking (the complaint) very seriously. It is a very serious complaint,” Cundiff said.

King http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_Kirby_King.jpg King