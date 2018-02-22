State Route 66 in Newport blocked by gravel, soybeans after truck crash

NEWPORT — A crash on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22, involving two trucks on state Route 66 near the intersection of Rangeline Road, south of Newport, resulted in a pile of spilled soybeans and a pile of spilled gravel blocking the state route.

The crash happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. The hitch on a pickup truck hauling a trailer of soybeans malfunctioned, causing the trailer to swing into oncoming traffic. A dump truck hauling 22 tons of gravel collided with the trailer of soybeans and then collided with a car. The loads of soybeans and gravel from the trailer and dump truck spilled on to state Route 66, completely blocking the road in both directions.

Two people were transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and shut down state Route 66 from the intersection of state Route 47 in Newport to Rangeline Road.

At press time, the two-lane road was still closed.

A dump truck sits on its side across state Route 66 south of Newport, Thursday, Feb. 22, following a collision with a trailer of soybeans. The truck’s load of 22 tons of gravel covered the road. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_IMG_4300.jpg A dump truck sits on its side across state Route 66 south of Newport, Thursday, Feb. 22, following a collision with a trailer of soybeans. The truck’s load of 22 tons of gravel covered the road. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Soybeans cover state Route 66 near the intersection of Rangeline Road, Thursday, Feb. 22. A trailer hauling the soybeans collided with a dump truck hauling gravel. Both trailer and truck overturned. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_DSC_3886.jpg Soybeans cover state Route 66 near the intersection of Rangeline Road, Thursday, Feb. 22. A trailer hauling the soybeans collided with a dump truck hauling gravel. Both trailer and truck overturned. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News