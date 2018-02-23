On the agendas

Upper Valley Career Center

PIQUA — The Upper Vallery Career Center Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room at the school in Piqua.

The board will discuss employment, grant funds, donations, tuition reimbursement, out-of-state student travel, the 2018-2019 school calendar, the 2018-2019 LPN catalog and training stipends.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet Monday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

New Knoxville Board of Education

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. in the school’s media center.

Reports from the New Knoxville Education Association, principals and superintendent will be given. The employment of personnel, out-of-state trip, 2018-19 school calendar and accepting donations are also on the agenda.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet in regular session, Monday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m.

The council will give third reading to an ordinance concerning electric service and will consider an ordinance concerning issuing notes for the purchase of real estate.

The council will also discuss support for bills in the Ohio legislature concerning wage law and then move into executive session to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate.

Fort Loramie Village Council

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Village Council will host a public meeting, Monday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m., in the former music room at Fort Loramie High School, 600 E. Park St., Fort Loramie.

Participants will discuss the possibility of implementing a village curfew due to incidents involving juveniles throughout the village.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall.

The council will give third reading to an ordinance concerning assessments for Commerce Drive curb replacement. It will give first reading to an ordinance concerning a property tax agreement with Franklin Township. It has postponed consideration of an ordinance regarding zoning.

Edison State Community College Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will meet in regular session, Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 2:30 p.m. in the board room at the school, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua.

The board will consider approval of a textbook selection policy and receive the SSLI state reports and reports by the Academic Senate, the president of the college, the Finance/Audit Committee and the treasurer.