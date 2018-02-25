Dayton man receives 180 days in jail

SIDNEY – A previous conviction factored into a Dayton man being ordered to jail during his sentencing recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

James C. Waller, 35, was ordered to serve 180 days in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was found guilty of assaulting the mother of his child on May 27.

Judge James Stevenson noted his previous conviction of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, in Miami County Common Pleas Court when handing down his order.

Rulings in other cases include:

• Nick G. Mariano, 40, 1620 Ash Place, was sentenced to serve five years of community control, fined $300, and assessed court costs on a charge of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. He was also ordered to successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, and to continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials.

• Haylee R. Sipes, 21, Celina, was placed on five years of community control, fined $300 and assessed court costs on a charge of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was arrested on July 13 in possession of Methamphetamine. She was also ordered to successfully complete a counseling program at the Western Ohio Regional Treat and Habilitation Center in Lima.

• Christopher Hecht, 63, 333 S. Miami Ave., was approved to complete a rehabilitation program in lieu of being convicted on charges of possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He had been arrested April 7 with heroin.

If he fails to complete the program, he faces a maximum of two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

• Roger Gibson Jr., 27, 1200 S. Kuther Road, attempted burglary, a fifth-degree felony, pleaded guilty during a final pretrial hearing. He was found guilty of breaking into 803 ½ S. Main Ave. He was released on a $2,500 bond and will be sentenced on April 9.

• Christopher Depinet, 38, 514 Second St., enter a guilty plea on two counts of possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, during a recent status conference. He faces a maximum of two years in prison and a $5,000 fine at his sentencing on April 9.

• Tammy Renee Snyder, 53, Greenville, pleaded guilty to forgery, a fifth-degree felony, during a recent final pretrial hearing. The defense will recommend she be placed on five years of community control but faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine when sentenced.

She was found to have forged letters to Liberty University to gain financial aid.

• Gary W. Moses, 36, 4662 Hardin-Wapak Road, was found incompetent to stand trial on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on Sept. 27 with Methamphetamine.

Stevenson ruled Moses could be found competent with further mental health treatment. He was ordered to remain in custody of the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo.

• Jesse Galen Rismiller, 33, 2441 Loramie-Washington Road, Houston, was ruled to be unable to stand trial due to him being a mentally impaired person during a mandatory six-month hearing. He is accused of entering a home on Oct. 9, 2014.

He was ordered to be housed at a local group home with limited privileges.

