An Olympic effort

Singers’ Joyce Viyo, left, shoots as Jackson Center’s Kennadie Reese defends during a Shelby County Special Olympics game pitting the Stingers and Yellow Jackets against the Jackson Center Tigers at Jackson Center Saturday, Feb. 24. The Jackson Center and Sidney High School cheerleaders came out to cheer on both teams. Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart gave words of encouragement to both teams before the start of the game.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News