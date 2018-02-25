River search for missing juvenile

PASCO — A report that a juvenile may have fallen into Mosquito Creek near Hidden Valley Mobile Park led to multiple Shelby County agencies conducting an extensive search on Sunday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 5:42 p.m. on Sunday that a juvenile was near the creek behind Hidden Valley Mobile Park and was no longer visible. EMS personnel from Port Jefferson and Sidney responded to the scene and quickly began searching.

Other area agencies assisted in the search later in the evening. The creek flows into the Great Miami River in Sidney. Both have flooded in several spots due to recent heavy rains.

Sidney Firefighters closed off Jackson Road near a bridge and launched a boat in the river to assist in the search. Other EMS personnel monitored the river in Tawawa Park, Custenborder Field and Roadside Park in Sidney. Another monitoring station was set up south of Sidney on VanDemark Road.

As of press time, the juvenile had not been located. A Ohio Highway Patrol helicopter from Piqua was called in at about 8:30 p.m. to assist with the search.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy looks through binoculars down Tawawa Creek Sunday, Feb. 25. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN022618River3.jpg A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy looks through binoculars down Tawawa Creek Sunday, Feb. 25. Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies tape of a section of land next to the Mosquito Creek in Hidden Valley Mobile Park in Pasco where a juvenile was reported missing and had potentially fallen into the rain swollen creek. As of posting there has been no sign of the juvenile. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN022618RiverSearch2-9.jpg Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies tape of a section of land next to the Mosquito Creek in Hidden Valley Mobile Park in Pasco where a juvenile was reported missing and had potentially fallen into the rain swollen creek. As of posting there has been no sign of the juvenile. Sidney Firefighters head up the Mosquito Creek from near a bridge on Jackson Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25 looking for a juvenile that was reported missing and had potentially gone into the rain-swollen creek next to Hidden Valley Mobile Park. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN022618RiverSearch1-9.jpg Sidney Firefighters head up the Mosquito Creek from near a bridge on Jackson Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25 looking for a juvenile that was reported missing and had potentially gone into the rain-swollen creek next to Hidden Valley Mobile Park. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News