Body of missing child found

PASCO — The search for the body of a six-year-old boy ended at about 11 a.m., Monday morning, Feb. 26.

The body was found in the water near the Knoop-Johnston Road. No other details were yet available.

According to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart , the boy’s mother was told earlier that the rescue operation has gone from a search to a recovery effort.

The sheriff’s office received a report at 5:42 p.m., Sunday, that the child had gone missing near the water next to Hidden Valley Mobile Park. Emergency personnel from Sidney and Port Jefferson responded, but could not find him.

“The (Sidney) fire department and the sheriff’s office have a game plan,” said Lenhart, Monday morning. “We have search dogs out now, along with drones. The fire department will be putting their water craft in the water. The water has gone down a foot overnight.” A helicopter assisted with the search Sunday night and again Monday.

The child, said Lenhart, attends Fairlawn School.

“We have a deputy at the school along with a crisis team,” he said.

Lenhart said three children we’re playing by the water Sunday afternoon. The bank of Mosquito Creek gave way and the boy fell into the creek. One boy ran home and his parents called 911.

The creek flows into the Great Miami River in Sidney. Both have flooded in several spots due to recent heavy rains.

The grandfathers of the missing boy left their homes early Monday morning and walked the creek from Custenborder Park in Sidney to Jackson Road outside Pasco, looking for the boy.

“I keep expecting him to yell ‘Pawpaw, here I am,’” said one grandpa. The SDN isn’t using their names at this time.

They were told about their grandson a little after it happened Sunday night.

“We’re going by what we hear just like everybody else,” one said.

They described their grandson as a “happy-go-lucky boy.”

“He is a fun loving six year old. “

“He’s one of the most lovingness boys yoully come across.”

One of them said the reality of the situation hasn’t hit them yet.

“We’re still hoping for the best “

It took the men three hours to walk the creek.

They said there were lots of trees down in the creek. But that didn’t stop them from looking for their grandson.

Pulled from creek near Knoop-Johnston Road