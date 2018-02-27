A drawing of a dog catches the eye of William Doolittle, 3, of Piqua, son of Melvin and Caroline Doolittle, while in the arms of his grandfather, Ken Cummings, of Troy. The two were attending Christian Academy Schools’ Art From the Heart celebration, Saturday, Feb. 24. People could bid on the art on display. Musical performances the school show choir, Voices Eternal, were enjoyed. Denise McPheron, of Sidney, won a diamond necklace donated by Allison’s Custom Jewelry for a raffle during the fundraiser. The art that was auctioned was created by the students at Christian Academy Schools, including William’s brother, Jackson.

A drawing of a dog catches the eye of William Doolittle, 3, of Piqua, son of Melvin and Caroline Doolittle, while in the arms of his grandfather, Ken Cummings, of Troy. The two were attending Christian Academy Schools’ Art From the Heart celebration, Saturday, Feb. 24. People could bid on the art on display. Musical performances the school show choir, Voices Eternal, were enjoyed. Denise McPheron, of Sidney, won a diamond necklace donated by Allison’s Custom Jewelry for a raffle during the fundraiser. The art that was auctioned was created by the students at Christian Academy Schools, including William’s brother, Jackson. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN022618ArtHeart.jpg A drawing of a dog catches the eye of William Doolittle, 3, of Piqua, son of Melvin and Caroline Doolittle, while in the arms of his grandfather, Ken Cummings, of Troy. The two were attending Christian Academy Schools’ Art From the Heart celebration, Saturday, Feb. 24. People could bid on the art on display. Musical performances the school show choir, Voices Eternal, were enjoyed. Denise McPheron, of Sidney, won a diamond necklace donated by Allison’s Custom Jewelry for a raffle during the fundraiser. The art that was auctioned was created by the students at Christian Academy Schools, including William’s brother, Jackson. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News