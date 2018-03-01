125 Years

March 1, 1893

The Miami Valley Railway Co., the incorporation of which purpose giving Sidney electric railway connections with the southern part of the state, filed articles with the secretary of state yesterday, increasing its capital stock to $300,000.

———

Someone made a mistake in measuring for the Jefferson street bridge over Tilbury Run, and it will probably be three weeks more before the street is ready for travel. The masonry was finished and a part of the iron work put on, when it was discovered it was too short to reach from abutment to abutment. One of the latter will be torn down and built to suit the iron work.

———

Frank Fogt has sold his interest in a restaurant here to Christopher Timeus and has moved back to Anna.

———

A well drilled near New Knoxville struck a paying flow oil on Monday.

100 Years

March 1, 1918

Frank L. Eisenstein, who has been engaged in the saloon business on North Ohio avenue for many years, has sold the business to Smith and Bland, and will retire on Apr. 1. He expected to engage in agricultural pursuits. Smith and Bland will move from their present location on the north side of the square to the Eisenstein room.

———

Failure to have 1918 license tags displayed on their cars, wagons and motorcycles resulted in the ordering of 15 business and professional men into court.

———

The finding of a lot of broken needles in a bread loaf is being investigated by Postmaster Lee and Prosecuting Attorney Mills. The incident was first reported to Chief of Police O’Leary earlier this week. The bread was not made in Sidney and the owner of the baker in a nearby city was summoned to Sidney today.

———

E.E. Trout has been selected as manager of the fire insurance department of the Oldham-Bennett Realty Co. This part of the business has been made a separate department. Mr. Trout has had a number of years’ experience along this line.

75 Years

March 1, 1943

The new executive headquarters of the Shelby county chapter of the American Red Cross will be located in the office rooms of the late Dr. H.E. Beebe, 124 North Ohio avenue, it was announced today. At the same time, Orville Eisenhut, county chairman, announced that Mrs. Eva Loudenback has been named the executive secretary.

———

Jaspar J. Steele has been named Boy Scout field executive for Shelby and Miami counties. He comes here from Clarksburg, W. VA., where he has been located for the past 13 months. He and his family have established their home at 329 South Miami avenue.

———

Mrs. E.F. Conover has been named executive secretary of the Shelby county rationing board, her appointment effective today. She fills the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Milton Bennett.

———

All those Sidney and Shelby county residents who failed to receive war ration book No. 2, because the supply of books was exhausted, will probably receive their books by the middle of next week it was announced today. The local ration board was short approximately 5,000 books on the original consignment.

50 Years

March 1, 1968

MINSTER – Bids for the 15-year lease of Minster’s post office with five-year options will be opened March 2 at Cincinnati. In a letter from Sen. Stephen Young, Minster Postmaster Thomas Feldman was told that the bids are now being solicited. The proposed new post office building, to be located on West Lincoln, will be 2,450 square feet with a platform of 756 square feet. There will also be a 7,994 square foot parking area.

25 Years

March 1, 1993

The work of the area locksmiths is never done. Shelby County has two locksmiths at the present time. Gary Baker resides in Lockington and owns Baker’s Locksmith Company. He knows that each day presents its special challenges. Baker stated he can usually unlock a car in 30 to 35 seconds. Ed Greg also runs a locksmith business in Anna. He has been able to open every car he has attempted so far.

———

Sidney High School wrestlers are doing well again this year. Jason Bowser finished first in the sectional tournament. Josh Snyder finished runner-up and Lee Mirecal was third.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

