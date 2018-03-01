Groundbreaking set for Fair Haven addition

SIDNEY — Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new addition at Fair Haven are scheduled for Friday, March 23, at 2:30 p.m.

Fair Haven Assistant Administrator Lee Jones told Shelby County Commissioners Thursday morning that the staff and residents are “very excited about the beginning of the project.”

“We are especially passionate about the technology (being added),” said Jones. “As the age of the residents goes down, the need for technology is going up. We are seeing an increase of technology use among our (current) residents.”

Technology increases have come in the form if IPads, cellphones and Face time, said Jones.

“It’s their connection to their families,” said John Freytag of Freytag & Associates.

Jones said when weather permits the of Cedar Hall will be torn down. This is the location of the new addition.

Thomas Martin Construction, of Bellefontaine, has begun moving equipment to the site in preparation for construction of the new addition. They officially begin work Thursday, March 1.

Dan Freytag, of Freytag & Associates, told the commissioners they needed authorization to bid the technology portion of the project. The estimate for the project is $113,850. Advertising dates for the project will be March 5 and 12. A mandatory prebid meeting will be held at Fair Haven on March 14 at 9 a.m. Bids will be opened at 2 p.m. on March 22.

“We will be bringing cable into all residents rooms in the addition,” said Dan Freytag. “The cable company will be running the cables. There will be wireless capability in the new addition. There will be data technology in the offices and nurses station.”

Televisions will be installed in the activity room. A project/screen will be part of the alternate bid for technology, he said.

“Most of the residents bring their own televisions,” said Jones, “so we have to have a hook up for them. The short-term rooms have a television installed in them. The long-term residents bring their own televisions.”

Dan Freytag also said speakers will be set up in the dining area for music and stereo speakers will be used if movies are being shown.

After approving the request for the technology bids, commissioners heard two other requests from John Freytag.

The first was for design services from Freytag & Associates for a kitchen hood and technology project. The $13,875 for services was approved.

John Freytag also discussed the unwanted “water feature” at the front of the Shelby County Jail.

“The guys are looking at it to solve the problem,” he said.

Commissioners approved a service agreement for a partial roof reconstruction at the jail in the amount of $24,000.

Dan Freytag, of Freytag & Associates, points to the plans which depict where various points of technology will be located in the new addition for Fair Haven. Holding the plans are John Freytag, far left, of Freytag & Associates, and Lee Jones, Fair Haven assistant administrator. Looking on are, left to right, Commissioners Tony Bornhorst, Bob Guillozet, who is hidden, and Julie Ehemann and clerk Pam Steinke. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Fairhaven-copy.jpg Dan Freytag, of Freytag & Associates, points to the plans which depict where various points of technology will be located in the new addition for Fair Haven. Holding the plans are John Freytag, far left, of Freytag & Associates, and Lee Jones, Fair Haven assistant administrator. Looking on are, left to right, Commissioners Tony Bornhorst, Bob Guillozet, who is hidden, and Julie Ehemann and clerk Pam Steinke.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-539-4822.

