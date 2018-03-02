125 Years

March 2, 1893

It is the intention of the Sidewalk Committee, through the efforts of which Sidney is among the towns of good walks, to commence work as soon as the weather permits and put in street crossings.

———

The quartet composed of Messrs. King, Tenny, Fulton and Betts will excel all their former efforts at the concert tonight.

100 Years

March 2, 1918

The stockbrokers of the Jackson Center Telephone Co. met at Wapakoneta last evening and elected the following officers: J.S. Rogers, president; E.H. Zink, vice president; W.E. Dearbaugh, treasurer, and J.B. Zehner, secretary and manager.

———

The Shelby County Deer Hunters Association held their sixtieth annual meeting at the court house yesterday with 36 members present. The roster shows 118 members since its organization. During the business session the following officers were re-elected: G.E. Allinger, president; Frank Brewer, vice president; H.E. Bennett, treasurer, and James Ovenden, secretary.

———

Henry Berger, U.S. McCorkle and Frank Fogt have purchased Dodge Brother touring cars from the Eshelman Sales Agency.

75 Years

March 2, 1943

Wilson Memorial hospital has its highest census since it was established and every facility of the institution has been called into use to take care of the 53 patients being treated there at the present time. The weekend saw the admission of 11 new patients and the arrival of six new babies.

———

Announcement was made today that the partnership firm of Salm Funeral Home has been dissolved by mutual consent, with Richard L. Salm withdrawing from the firm. The business will be conducted by Louis M. Salm, assisted by his son, William E. Salm.

———

Federal Public Housing officials in Cleveland today wired Washington FPHA authorities for approval of the Sidney and Piqua contracts above the limits allowed for this type of contract ordinarily.

———

Sidney and Shelby county went almost $1,000 over the goal of $3,200, Salvation Army officials reported today, following last night’s checkup in the organization’s current drive for maintenance funds this year. Contributions totaled $4,179.42.

50 Years

March 2, 1968

Mrs. Lee Archer, Shelby County Farm Bureau membership committee chairman, described the organization’s membership campaign as, “quite encouraging” as the drive entered its fourth week. The county farm bureau is moving forward toward its goal of 639 members as it reported a total of 585 members signed for 1967. To date a total of 429 members have renewed for 1968. This 90.4 per cent signed up of the 1967 membership is very encouraging Mrs. Archer said.

———

A Preble county antique dealer, Robert Warner, of West Elkton, bid in the lion’s share of aged county office furnishings at an auction sale held Thursday in the second floor corridor of the courthouse here. Total proceeds of the auction added up to $486. The money was placed in the county’s general fund. Many of the items sold, some of them 50 to 75 years old, had been stored in the attic after being replaced by modern furniture in recent years. Added to the attic collection were filing cabinets and book cases taken from the probate court after need for them had been eliminated by use of a microfilm system.

———

The way has been left open to Mar. 15 for other interested schools to affiliate with the proposed Upper Miami Valley Vocational School District, it was learned today. Chairman Clifford P. Bunnell disclosed today that an extension to Mar. 22 has been added to the time for submitting the district plan to the State Board of Education. Schools now listed as “interested” in the venture, as determined by a roll call at the last joint meeting, are Anna, Botkins, Fairlawn, Fort Loramie, Hardin-Houston, Jackson Center and Russia schools in Shelby county, New Bremen, Minster and New Knoxville local schools in Auglaize county and the exempted village schools in Covington, Bradford, Versailles and Coldwater.

25 Years

March 2, 1993

This winter has been a difficult one. The salt purchased by both the city and the county is almost depleted. John Vornholt of the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 7 reported the use of 700 tons of salt in 1992. This year, 1,150 tons have been used so far. City officials have used 1,200 tons of salt this year. The City uses roughly 50 tons of salt for each inch of snow.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org