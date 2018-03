BOTKINS — The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce announced its annual beautification awards during this year’s chamber dinner at the Palazzo in Botkins, Thursday, March 1.

Businesses honored with awards were Amos Memorial Public Library, Boost Mobile, Firehouse Subs, village of Fort Loramie, Goffena Furniture, Jackson Center Schools, Rebel & Rose, Regal Trophy & Awards, Sidney Alive and Wilson Health.