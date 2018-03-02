Ferguson autopsy results released

SIDNEY — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has released preliminary results of the autopsy performed on a 6-year-old boy who died, Sunday.

According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jim Frye, the coroner’s office has ruled drowning as the cause of death of Rylan Ferguson, of Pasco.

Rylan was playing outside his home in the trailer park at Pasco when the ground gave way, and he fell into Mosquito Creek. His body was recovered Monday morning, approximately two miles from where he entered the creek.

Frye said officials from the sheriff’s office met with Prosecutor Tim Sell, Wednesday evening, to discuss the facts surrounding Rylan’s death. No charges will be filed, said Frye.