Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will meet Monday, March 5, at 4:15 p.m., in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

The board will discuss pool rates, 2018 capital projects, 2017 grants and donations summary, first annual River Summit and Tawawa Park’s 70th Anniversary celebration.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session, Monday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m., in Room 122 of the school.

The board will move into executive session to consider the appointment, employment or compensation of an employee and to prepare for, conduct or review negotiations or bargaining sessions with employees.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet in work session, Monday, March 5, at 6 p.m. in the board office.

On the agenda are motions concerning amending appropriations, accepting donations and employment matters and reports about Longfellow Elementary School and the five-year financial forecast.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The will be a presentation before council of the promotion of Sidney Police Officer Matt Dembski to the position of Sergeant, and an update of the Shelby County Land Bank.

There will be discussions about the the city’s sick leave donation program, Sidney Water Park rates and on House Bill 163 and Senate Bill 72 support of prevailing wage requirements.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, March 19, 2018, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

In addition, council will also hold an executive session to discuss the discipline of a public employee and the appointment of a public official.

Minster Village Council

MINSTER — The Minster Village Council will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers, located at 5 W. Fourth St.