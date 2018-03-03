125 Years

March 3, 1893

William Stuber, a baker in the employ of Piper Brothers, was burned this morning by an explosion of natural gas as he started to light the oven. He was blown against the opposite wall by the force of the explosion and one side of his face was badly burned. Christopher Croft, another employee, was thrown on a dough board, but was not seriously hurt.

———

The livestock market in this county, in so far as hogs are concerned, will not be interesting for the next seven months. The hogs are about all sold, speculators having retired from business and prices have dropped. The highest figures reached in this county were 8½ cents per pound. Buyers can now get what they want for five cents.

———

The Ohio Southern Railway has commenced the construction of a bridge at Quincy which will be 94 feet high and 1,226 feet long.

100 Years

March 3, 1918

L.A. McKinnon of the fire department has secured a number of old relics from the estate of his late brother, W.H. McKinnon, who formerly resided near Quincy, and these articles will be donated to the local Red Cross and offered for sale at the upcoming Red Cross auction.

———

The five men who have been selected to make up the quota leaving Thursday for Camp Greenleaf, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., include: Paul Loudenback, Dan Meyers, John Larkin Towles, Erwin Miller, and Frank Nichols.

———

David W. Bowman, private secretary to Congressman Benjamin Welty, has submitted his resignation. He will be succeeded by Roy Hickernell, of Mendon, who has been a guide at the capitol for the past year. Illness prompted Bowman to submit his resignation. He plans to go south for his health.

———

Fred J. Cloxton, state food commissioner, has announced that the rule prohibiting the sale for consumption of live or freshly killed hens and pullets has been modified so that it excludes roosters two pounds or less.

75 Years

March 3, 1943

The entire civilian defense corps of Sidney and Clinton township will swing into action sometime between 7 and 9 o’clock tonight in the first officially announced dimout under the new air raid warning signal system. Defense officials are hopeful that the operation of this test will provide more successful than the surprise dimout called last week.

———

A total of 295 men comprise the Shelby county selective service board’s quota for March and April, it was revealed today, following receipt of the advance call for 154 men in April from state selective service headquarters.

———

Those who do not have their war ration book No. 2 must obtain it at a special registration tomorrow afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. in the assembly room of the court house, or go without until Mar. 15, ration officials warned today.

———

In an officially announced “prelude to invasion,” 500 British bombers visited fire and explosion upon Berlin in wholesale lots during the night, and the British air ministry hailed the attack as the heaviest yet made against the German capital.

50 Years

March 3, 1968

Shelby County has just passed through its second driest February since 1883. The month had only .31 of an inch of rain and snow. That was the finding today of David V. Fette, observer at the Cooperative Weather Bureau Station north of Sidney. The record February low mark in the 85-year span since 1883 was set in 1907 when the precipitation total was only .30 of an inch.

———

HOLLYWOOD – Lawrence Welk turns 65 years old this month (March 11) and refuses to retire or junk the bubble machine. Tanned, fit and with only a trace of gray hair, Welk appears 15 years younger than his three score and five. Because Welk has never been a swinger musically or otherwise, except on the golf course – his handicap is 15 – the band leader has no plans to slow down, much less quit work altogether.

———

Dot Finnen took the limelight from a couple of outstanding performances, when she blasted out a tremendous 632 to head Minster’s Community Bowlerettes, at Minster’s Community Lanes. Recording a splendid 248 game along with a 181 and 203, the wife of the Minster High School coach Leon Finnen, led Community Lanes to a clean 4-0 sweep of Minster Insurance.

25 Years

March 3, 1993

Tillman’s Sunoco encountered a surprise in court. Bob and Ruth Tillman sued EC Environmental Construction Company for $165,000. At the end of the proceedings, the court ruled Tillman was ordered to pay EC Environmental $65,000. The dispute involved an excavation project begun in 1990.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

