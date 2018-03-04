Ignoring new ‘No Exit’ signs will be costly

SIDNEY — Drivers who ignore the recently posted “Do Not Exit” signs at the southern Kroger parking lot driveway on Vandemark Road may want to reconsider.

The fine for drivers caught exiting from that drive will be $136.

The new signs, which were posted within the last month and a half, replaced the previous signs indicating a left turn from the drive was prohibited, after the city realized the former signs were incorrect.

“It’s been on the traffic control map for years, but we just caught (the error) and made the change,” Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough said when asked if had been the city or the property owner who had made the change.

Clough said the driveway is not wide enough for two vehicles to get in and out and is too close to the intersection for a turn, so the prohibition is necessary.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Bill Shoemaker, drivers caught exiting the parking lot at that driveway will be issued a citation for a violaltion of obedience to traffic control devices.

Two “No Exit” signs now face the parking lot along North Vandemark Road next to Frisch’s restaurant. Traffic, like the pictured pickup truck, can still enter but can no longer exit from the parking lot onto Vandemark Road. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN030518NoExit.jpg Two “No Exit” signs now face the parking lot along North Vandemark Road next to Frisch’s restaurant. Traffic, like the pictured pickup truck, can still enter but can no longer exit from the parking lot onto Vandemark Road. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

